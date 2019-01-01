  • Woman arrested after police say she went to bar, left baby in cold car

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    An Indiana woman has been arrested after being accused of neglect of a dependent and criminal recklessness.

    Police said Tiffany Helbling, 29, left her 15-month-old daughter in a cold car as Helbling went inside a bar Sunday, WSBT reported.

    Witnesses called police after noticing the baby in the car. Officers said the temperature was 25 degrees and the baby was asleep, sitting in a wet diaper. They did not find a diaper bag, a bottle or food in the car for the baby, WSBT reported

    The baby was released to the custody of her father, who is Helbling’s husband. He told police that he tried to make contact with his wife all day, but she didn’t return his calls, WSBT reported.

    Helbling said she and her male companion checked on the baby, and said that she had only been alone for about 20 minutes. Bar patrons said it was 90 minutes to two hours, WSBT reported. Patrons also told police they didn’t see anyone leave the bar to check the child.

    Police has asked the bar’s owner for surveillance footage to confirm the actual time frame. 

     
     

