  • Man charged in deadly shooting in Arnold

    Updated:

    ARNOLD, Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting in Westmoreland County.

    Investigators told Channel 11 that a man was found shot several times around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue in Arnold.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how. 

    The victim was identified as 27-year-old Lamont Simmons. He died at the hospital.

    Sources said Shawnden Ross, 32, of Pittsburgh will be charged with homicide in Simmons' death.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is working to learn more about the motive for the shooting for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories