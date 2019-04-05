ARNOLD, Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting in Westmoreland County.
Investigators told Channel 11 that a man was found shot several times around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue in Arnold.
The victim was identified as 27-year-old Lamont Simmons. He died at the hospital.
Sources said Shawnden Ross, 32, of Pittsburgh will be charged with homicide in Simmons' death.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is working to learn more about the motive for the shooting for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
UPDATE —>— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) April 5, 2019
