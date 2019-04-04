STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Allegheny County police charged a man for allegedly causing a fatal multi-car crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge in February.
Investigators said Christopher Vukovich, 39, was drunk and driving too fast on the McKees Rocks Bridge when he crossed the center double yellow line and hit several cars.
According to police, nine people were involved in the crash. Four people were injured, including a 54-year-old woman who died April 2, police said. The three other victims are still recovering.
Vukovich faces several charges including homicide by vehicle while DUI and involuntary manslaughter.
He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.
