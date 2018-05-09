0 Man charged with attempted homicide in road-rage stabbing

MILLVALE, Pa. - A 60-year-old man was stabbed by another man during a road-rage incident in Millvale Tuesday morning.

Police said the man arrived around 10:45 a.m. at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC with a stab wound to his right lung and a deep cut to his left thumb. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation determined that the victim was on Smallman Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District when he and another motorist got into an argument, police said.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim, who is an architect, was picking up a “roll of drawings” from a business. When he returned to his vehicle to leave, the driver of a red truck beeped and shouted obscenities.

The driver of the red truck kept driving, but the victim followed. At one point, when both vehicles were stopped, the truck’s driver got out and kicked a door of the victim’s vehicle and spat on him before driving away, the complaint said.

The argument continued along Route 28 and into Millvale, then turned into a physical altercation. The 60-year-old man was stabbed at the intersection of the Route 28 off-ramp and East Ohio Street, according to police.

Police said 68-year-old John Hoegerl was the other man involved in the incident, and he was taken into custody at his Millvale home without incident.

Hoegerl is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

