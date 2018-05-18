  • Man charged with driving into PNC Bank, McDonald's appears in court

    Updated:

    BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. - A man who allegedly drove a tractor-trailer into a PNC Bank in Bentleyville appeared in court Friday. 

    Police said Scott Roberts was drunk around 2 a.m. when he drove his tractor-trailer into the bank, damaging the height restriction bar and hitting a gas line. 

    Related Headlines

    Hear the message he had for the owners of the businesses he damaged, for 11 News starting at 5:30 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Roberts then drove into the McDonald’s drive thru next door, causing damage to the signs, overhand, and customer order boxes. 

    Roberts, a Texas native, was arrested for driving under the influence, as well as careless and reckless driving. 

    He waived his hearing today and is back in jail on a $25,000 bond. 

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man charged with driving into PNC Bank, McDonald's appears in court

  • Headline Goes Here

    School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in Coraopolis

  • Headline Goes Here

    School bus driver arrested for DUI while kid still on board

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI, police seeking assistance identifying Carrick bank robber

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tour bus crash in Portugal injures 15 British tourists