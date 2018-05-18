Man charged with driving into PNC Bank, McDonald's appears in court

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. - A man who allegedly drove a tractor-trailer into a PNC Bank in Bentleyville appeared in court Friday.
Police said Scott Roberts was drunk around 2 a.m. when he drove his tractor-trailer into the bank, damaging the height restriction bar and hitting a gas line.
Related Headlines
Hear the message he had for the owners of the businesses he damaged, for 11 News starting at 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Reports: Boeing 737 crashes shortly after takeoff in Cuba
- Santa Fe High School shooting: 10 dead, 1 in custody
- Rapper Mac Miller arrested on charges related to DUI crash
- VIDEO: Pennsylvania teen develops ‘wet lung’ after vaping for 3 weeks, case study says
Roberts then drove into the McDonald’s drive thru next door, causing damage to the signs, overhand, and customer order boxes.
Roberts, a Texas native, was arrested for driving under the influence, as well as careless and reckless driving.
He waived his hearing today and is back in jail on a $25,000 bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}