  • Truck driver charged with DUI after causing extensive damage to 2 local businesses

    Updated:

    BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. - A truck driver was arrested and charged with DUI after causing extensive damage at two Bentleyville businesses.

    Scott Roberts is accused of driving drunk around 2:15 Wednesday morning, taking out a gas line, power line and mailbox at a PNC bank, and part of a McDonald's drive-thru.  

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida has been checking out the damage and will have the latest updates on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Truck driver charged with DUI after causing extensive damage to 2 local…

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Spokesman says at least 5 killed in plane crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire destroys home in Hanover Township

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gov. Wolf to host meeting on opioid epidemic

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officials host summit to combat opioid, heroin epidemic