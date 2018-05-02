Truck driver charged with DUI after causing extensive damage to 2 local businesses

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. - A truck driver was arrested and charged with DUI after causing extensive damage at two Bentleyville businesses.
Scott Roberts is accused of driving drunk around 2:15 Wednesday morning, taking out a gas line, power line and mailbox at a PNC bank, and part of a McDonald's drive-thru.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida has been checking out the damage and will have the latest updates on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Police say a truck driver tried going through the @McDonalds drive-thru at 2am— took out half the station, a utility pole, gas line, the @PNCBank mailbox next door, & a sign. We just found his damaged truck. He’s in jail on DUI charges. pic.twitter.com/1Mzm57BFGr— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) May 2, 2018
