  • Man concerned landslide could swallow his business, county says they can't help

    Updated:

    BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A viewer reached out to Channel 11 because he realized the hillside behind his Beaver County business was collapsing and with a creek below, he's worried his building could get swallowed up.

    Frank Johnson's heating and cooling business sits right off Route 51 in Paterson Township.

    Watch below to find out why county officials say there's nothing they can do:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories