Man convicted of killing deaf man during home invasion, robbery not sentenced to death

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - A jury has decided the fate of a Washington County man who was convicted of first-degree murder in the home invasion and robbery of a hearing-impaired man.

    Brandon Wolowski was facing the death penalty following his conviction.

    Tuesday afternoon, it was determined he would spend life in prison instead.

