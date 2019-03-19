Man convicted of killing deaf man during home invasion, robbery not sentenced to death

WASHINGTON, Pa. - A jury has decided the fate of a Washington County man who was convicted of first-degree murder in the home invasion and robbery of a hearing-impaired man.
Brandon Wolowski was facing the death penalty following his conviction.
Tuesday afternoon, it was determined he would spend life in prison instead.
