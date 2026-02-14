Chief responds to bar fight involving off-duty Pittsburgh police officers, CPRB investigating

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates continues to break new details on a bar brawl involving off-duty Pittsburgh police officers.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle got the reaction from the chief and the citizen police review board.

The CPRB has opened an investigation into that bar fight.

Chief Jason Lando confirmed to 11 Investigates that the Office of Municipal Investigations is also looking into it.

Lando, sworn in Friday afternoon as the new police chief, just days after suspending four of his off-duty officers allegedly involved in a bar fight.

“It’s disheartening. I can’t speak about it now, only because it is not a Pittsburgh police department investigation,” Lando said.

The fight happened at a bar in Pleasant Hills where the off-duty officers were celebrating a promotion.

Sources tell 11 Investigates there is video of the altercation that shows one of the off-duty officers hitting a person in the head with a bottle.

No charges have been filed, but Lando said a criminal investigation by another police department is underway.

“I take the work our officers do seriously, but also if they don’t behave according to our rules and regulations and policies, there has to be accountability,” Lando said.

A current total of four officers are on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

The executive director of the Citizen Police Review Board, Beth Pittinger, said she is concerned.

“We’re concerned because the officers, no matter what they do when they’re off duty, they’re still reflecting back on their peers, their colleagues, other Pittsburgh police, the institution and other officers,” CPRB Executive Director Beth Pittinger said.

Pittinger said this will be the first major disciplinary test for the new chief and new public safety director, Sheldon Williams.

“We were very pleased to hear that the chief did suspend them immediately, no playing around, waiting a couple weeks, or this or that, immediately, which is the appropriate thing to do, and hopefully will bring it to a quick resolution internally,” Pittinger said.

Earle reached out to the bar and has not heard back.

