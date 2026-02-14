3 people taken to hospital after crash in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Multiple people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Aliquippa on Friday.

Beaver County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were called to the 1300 block of Kennedy Boulevard at 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said three vehicles crashed and two of them rolled over.

One person was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh and two others were taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group