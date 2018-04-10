  • Man crashes near West End Bridge, paramedics find he's been shot

    Updated:

    A driver on Route 65 crashed into the barrier near the West End Bridge on Monday night, and when first responders arrived, they found he’d been shot.

    We're working to learn more about the crash and the man's condition for 11 at 11.

    The man was driving southbound on Ohio River Boulevard around 7:21 p.m. when a witness saw his vehicle hit the barrier, according to a release from the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

    Paramedics took him to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition.

    It was not immediately clear where the man was when he was shot or where the wound was on his body.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or shooting is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man crashes near West End Bridge, paramedics find he's been shot

  • Headline Goes Here

    Source: Teacher will be charged with institutional sexual assault of student

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman records employee allegedly stealing from mother at assisted living…

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead after fire ravages row of townhomes in Jeannette

  • Headline Goes Here

    Victims testify about alleged sex abuse at hands of karate instructor