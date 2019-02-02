  • Man dies after being shot multiple times in Homestead

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A man died after he was found shot multiple times on a Homestead street early Saturday morning, according to police.

    Police said they responded in the area of East 17th Avenue after receiving multiple calls for shots fired.

    When they arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old man lying in the street who had been shot multiple times.

    He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

    Police said no suspects have been identified.

    Allegheny County police are investigating. 

