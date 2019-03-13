ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being bitten by a dog at the Beaver County Humane Society.
According to a news release, the incident happened around 6 p.m. when the man was leaving the Aliquippa location.
He was there to re-adopt a dog he surrendered in November after falling on hard times.
The man told shelter officials he had raised the 7-year-old Shar-Pei mix since it was 4 weeks old, but he was attacked while walking to his car.
The shelter released the following statement:
While in our care, staff and volunteers had no behavior issues or incidents with the dog. An after-action review is now taking place, and an investigation as to how the incident occurred is being conducted.
