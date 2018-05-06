  • Man flown to hospital after fuel drum explodes in driveway

    WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was burned after a drum of diesel fuel exploded in the driveway of his Butler County home Saturday afternoon, police said. 

    Investigators told our news exchange partners at TribLIVE, the explosion happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Hillard Road in Washington Township.

    Thomas Pringle, 58, was flown to UPMC Mercy Hospital with burns to 80 percent of his body. 

    Investigators said they don’t know what Pringle was doing with the drum when it exploded. 

    His condition has not been released. 

     

