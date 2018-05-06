Man flown to hospital after fuel drum explodes in driveway

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was burned after a drum of diesel fuel exploded in the driveway of his Butler County home Saturday afternoon, police said.
Investigators told our news exchange partners at TribLIVE, the explosion happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Hillard Road in Washington Township.
Related Headlines
Thomas Pringle, 58, was flown to UPMC Mercy Hospital with burns to 80 percent of his body.
TRENDING NOW:
- Body pulled from Monongahela River identified/a>
- Woman turns $18 bet on Kentucky Derby into $1.2 million win
- LOOK: Princess Charlotte kisses Prince Louis in adorable photos by Kate Middleton
- VIDEO: New Study Looks at Why Your Hair Turns Gray
Investigators said they don’t know what Pringle was doing with the drum when it exploded.
His condition has not been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}