  • Body pulled from Monongahela River identified

    PITTSBURGH - A body was pulled from the Monongahela River Saturday afternoon.

    Police said boaters reported seeing the body near the 10th Street Bridge.

    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body as 31-year-old Kareem Sabree. 

    Police are still investigating.

