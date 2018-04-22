Man found dead after fight with friend at cabin, police say

A man is dead after getting into an altercation with his friend at his cabin in Somorset County early Saturday morning.
Police were called to Cabin Road in Meyersdale for a report of shots fired around 2:30 a.m.
The investigation revealed that Donald Smodic was drinking at a hunting cabin with his friend Walter Siwula, police said.
Police said Smodic ended up leaving the cabin early after getting into an altercation with Siwula and he begin placing his belongings into his vehicle, which included two guns and ammo.
TRENDING NOW:
- Victim of deadly accident in Westmoreland County identified
- CDC expands warning of romaine lettuce; Giant Eagle not impacted, company says
- Metro Atlanta town prepares for neo-Nazi rally, possible clashes
- VIDEO: Business owners across Pittsburgh receiving violations for signs on their buildings
Smodic then loaded his guns and began shooting at the cabin while Siwula was still inside, police said. He fired around 121 rounds before fleeing.
Siwula was not injured.
After an extensive search, police found Smodic dead from a self-inflicted gunshot would in Westmoreland County.
Police are still investigating.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}