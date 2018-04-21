  • Victim of deadly accident in Westmoreland County identified

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Police identified the man who was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Route 993 in North Huntingdon Friday.  

    Investigators said the crash happened after 7:30 a.m. Friday when two pickup trucks collided. 

    According to the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office on Saturday, Scott C. Harris, 51, was killed in the crash. 

    Officers told Channel 11 the roads were icy at the time of the crash. 

    Police said Harris was traveling west on Route 993 when he ran over a "large patch of ice" on the road. He collided with another truck in a head-on type collision.

    A third car traveling behind Harris also hit the patch of ice, lost control, and hit Harris' vehicle. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    According to police, Harris was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

    Police shut down a section of Route 993 and Haywood Road after the crash, the road has since reopened.    

