Man found dead in home with dog taught at Point Park

PITTSBURGH - Police are treating the death of a Carrick man found in his home, whose dog was also found dead, as a homicide.
Channel 11 spoke to a neighbor who had tears in her eyes as she spoke about the death of Ricardo Tobia, 71.
Someone placed bouquets of fresh flowers on his Kirk Avenue front porch.
Police have not said how the Point Park University voice teacher was killed, but are treating his death as a homicide.
