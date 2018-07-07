PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating after they found a man and a dog dead inside a home in Carrick.
Investigators said they responded to a residence in the 500 block of Kirk Avenue for a well-being call around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
Officers checked the outside of the home, discovered the front door was open and entered the residence, according to police. They found a man and a dog dead inside.
Police are investigating the man's death as a homicide.
No arrests have been made.
