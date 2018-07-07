  • Police investigating after man, dog found dead inside home

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating after they found a man and a dog dead inside a home in Carrick.

    Investigators said they responded to a residence in the 500 block of Kirk Avenue for a well-being call around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. 

    Officers checked the outside of the home, discovered the front door was open and entered the residence, according to police. They found a man and a dog dead inside.

    Police are investigating the man's death as a homicide. 

    No arrests have been made.

