Person hit by vehicle in New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A person was hit by a vehicle in New Brighton on Wednesday.

Beaver County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Third Avenue and Ninth Street at 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

