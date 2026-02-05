‘Blessed to be a blessing’ Alex Highsmith speaks on nomination for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

PITTSBURGH — Alex Highsmith recalls the November day he learned he is this year’s Steelers nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

He was volunteering at Charlie Batch’s Thanksgiving event when the former Steelers quarterback informed him of the award.

“It was such a surprise,” Highsmith exclusively told Channel 11. I was so grateful in that moment."

There was an additional surprise waiting for Highsmith. His wife, parents and in-laws showed up to congratulate him.

“They raised me to serve and to respect people, treat people the way you want to be treated, to love others,” he said of his parents. “Just to know that they were there was just so awesome to see.”

Highsmith recalls he wasn’t in the best headspace that day. A pectoral injury had sidelined him for two weeks, but this moment was the perspective he needed.

“Everyone knows Walter Payton for the player that he was. He’s a Hall of Fame player, one of the best running backs of all time, but obviously, he knew that the greatest impact that you have with the platform that you have is off the field.”

Highsmith tells Channel 11 he was called to service early on.

“Honestly, going into the league, I knew that eventually I did want to have a foundation and do that, but I wanted to make an impact just from a young age.”

The Alex Highsmith Family Foundation serves kids in the three communities closest to Highsmith’s heart: Charlotte and Wilmington, N.C., and Pittsburgh.

It aims to help the whole child, from physical fitness to academic success and emotional support.

The foundation awards scholarships and hosts a range of events, including football camps, back-to-school giveaways and holiday drives.

Highsmith does his best to show up for all of it.

“I just feel like those kids will remember me by my interaction with them. Whether that’s at camp, taking a kid to the side and talking to them for a few minutes, those are the moments that I love the most.”

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. He serves on the Steelers Social Justice Committee and supports mental health initiatives.

When he sees a need, he acts.

A fire at the Second Avenue Commons shelter in 2024 displaced hundreds. Highsmith jumped in, donating clothes and serving dinner.

It became more than a one-time opportunity.

Highsmith now visits local shelters each month, often bringing teammates along.

“Just being able to be a helping hand to them and go serve them and talk with them, I think that’s what it’s all about,” Highsmith said. “It’s not just giving from afar, it’s actually going there and talking with them and hearing some of their stories.”

For Highsmith, the recognition is meaningful. It’s not the motivation. Giving back is a lifelong responsibility he doesn’t take lightly.

“I truly believe that I’ve been blessed to be a blessing, because that’s just kind of the motivation behind it all.”

