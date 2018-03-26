Hearing for suspects charged in deadly attack on cab driver postponed

PITTSBURGH - A motions hearing for four men accused in the deadly attack on a cab driver in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood was rescheduled for Thursday.
Investigators said 20-year-old King Edwards, 20-year-old Hosea Moore, 18-year-old Christen Glenn and 19-year-old Daniel Russell initially planned to rob a food-delivery driver in February 2017 but instead called a cab that Ramadhan Mohamed was driving.
Mohamed was robbed and beaten to death.
All four suspects are charged with homicide, robbery and conspiracy.
