Man found shot to death in street in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Allegheny County Police are investigating a homicide in North Versailles.
First responders were called to the intersection of East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard and Dixon Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they found a man lying in the road. He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police believe the victim was in a vehicle when he was shot and was then pushed out into the road. The victim was not carrying any identification.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police tipline at (833) 255-8477.
