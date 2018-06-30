Man gets life plus 15 to 30 years in 2012 Pittsburgh slaying

PITTSBURGH (AP)— A Pittsburgh man who was convicted in his third trial in a 2012 homicide has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole plus an additional 15 to 30 years.
Twenty-four-year-old Deshawn Nelson was sentenced Thursday on first-degree murder and other convictions.
Allegheny County prosecutors said he killed 19-year-old Daimond Hill in August 2012 in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood. They said he had previously shot at the car of the victim's mother, who saw him fleeing the scene of her son's slaying.
Two earlier trials ended with jurors unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Nelson was also convicted in early April of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
