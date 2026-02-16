Picklesburgh returns to Downtown Pittsburgh in July

PITTSBURGH — It’s a big dill! Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership just announced the dates for this year’s Picklesburgh festival.
The highly anticipated and well-loved festival for all things fermented and brined will be held from July 16 to July 19.
More details about the dill-icious event, like the schedule and footprint, will be announced at a later date.
Anyone interested in being a vendor at the festival is encouraged to apply by clicking here.
This award-winning food festival has been running in Pittsburgh since 2015.
