PITTSBURGH - A man was hit and killed by a train Wednesday morning in Baldwin Borough.
Police said they were called shortly after 6 a.m. to the area of East Carson Street and the Glenwood Bridge.
The man was found on the tracks, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Someone on a train noticed the man on the tracks and called authorities. However, it is not believed that train was the one that struck the man, according to investigators.
Detectives are working to determine train schedules to find out when the man was hit. Investigators are also working to find out what led to the man being hit.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
