  • Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after logging accident on local farm

    Updated:

    NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A logging accident Tuesday morning sent one man to the hospital.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    Two men were cutting trees, according to officials, when one of the trees landed on top of the 20-year-old man. They were logging on a farm 80 to 90 feet down a steep hill by a ravine.

    The area was so remote and the man's injuries so severe that police couldn't wait for big machinery. Emergency responders went down to get the man.

    Police haven't released the victim's name, but he was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories