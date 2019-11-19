  • Ross Township police lieutenant suspended without pay over alleged inappropriate comments

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Ross Township police lieutenant has been suspended for five days without pay over allegations he made inappropriate comments, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    Lt. Matthew Grubb’s suspension, which was voted on Monday night by township commissioners, stemmed from a letter in August accusing him of “harassment and ineffective leadership,” TribLIVE reported. It was signed by “Concerned Members of the Ross Township Police Department.”

    Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is learning what else Grubb and the entire police department has been ordered to do, and whether the suspension is effective immediately -- for Channel 11 Morning News. 

    The letter accused Grubb of regularly making inappropriate “comments, jokes and gestures” and telling police recruits who were completing field training that they were “free to rape and pillage the township,” according to TribLIVE.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories