A man was shot and killed in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Saturday morning.
Police said a 47-year-old man was shot while driving a motorcycle in Shadyside around 2 a.m.
According to a release from police, the man then crashed his motorcycle in the 5600 block of Fifth Avenue.
The incident happened near a nursing home facility, according to Channel 11 crews on scene.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Stephen Drake Jr., 47, of Pittsburgh.
When emergency responders arrived on scene, they discovered Drake Jr. suffered at least one gunshot wound to the “lower trunk area,” the release said.
Drake Jr. was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, witnesses reported several gunshots in the area, and multiple shell casings were found on the street.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
