  • Police involved in standoff in Wilkinsburg after shooting

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Police responding to a 911 call of a shooting in Wilkinsburg pursued a man fleeing the area into a vacant building, where they are now involved in a standoff.

    Police were called to the intersection of South Avenue and Coal Street a round 1:45 p.m., Allegheny County Police said.

    They found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk outside a nearby church. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

    Responding officers saw a man running from the scene toward a vacant apartment building on Ross Avenue. SWAT and police currently have that building surrounded.

