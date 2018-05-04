WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Police responding to a 911 call of a shooting in Wilkinsburg pursued a man fleeing the area into a vacant building, where they are now involved in a standoff.
Michele Newell is at the scene and trying to learn more about the shooting and the suspect, NOW on Channel 11 News.
Police were called to the intersection of South Avenue and Coal Street a round 1:45 p.m., Allegheny County Police said.
They found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk outside a nearby church. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Responding officers saw a man running from the scene toward a vacant apartment building on Ross Avenue. SWAT and police currently have that building surrounded.
