  • Man in critical condition after becoming trapped under vehicle

    PITTSBURGH - A man was transported to the hospital after becoming trapped under a vehicle in Pittsburgh's West End.

    Police said it happened in the 1000 block of Elkton Street.

    The man is at UPMC Mercy in critical condition, according to police. 

