PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a driver who hit a man in downtown Pittsburgh and sped off Thursday night.
The crash happened in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue. The road was closed from Washington Place to Diamond Street for several hours.
Pittsburgh/Downtown: 900 block of Fifth Ave - pedestrian struck by a vehicle which fled the scene; Fifth Ave closed from Washington Place to Diamond Way for accident investigation.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 7, 2019
The Pittsburgh Collision Investigation Unit showed only Channel 11 what the driver left behind after hitting the victim and taking off. Various pieces of the suspect's vehicle were left at the scene.
Investigators believe the driver could have been in a van or SUV.
The vehicle should have damage on the front passenger side, investigators said. They also said there could also be damage to the front, depending on how the car hit the victim.
Investigators said at last check, the victim has serious injuries.
