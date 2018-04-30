Man jailed for threatening to shoot West Penn Power employees

GREENSBURG - A Westmoreland County man is accused of threatening to shoot West Penn Power employees.
Police said Jacob Ackerman, of Belle Vernon, was upset because the company didn’t hire him, police said.
Ackerman is accused of sending a cellphone video to students inside Power Systems Institute, West Penn's training center in Hempfield Township.
Police said the video showed an assault-style rifle, ammunition and a ballistic vest.
Ackerman is charged with terroristic threats and is in the Westmoreland County jail on $100,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on May 10.
