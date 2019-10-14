FAYETTE CO., Pa. - Police are investigating after a man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Fayette County.
Investigators said the accident happened Sunday in the 1200 block of McClellandtown Road (Route 21).
There were two cars involved in the deadly crash, police said.
According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police Uniontown, a black Ford F-150 struck a Honda CR-V on the driver’s side, causing the Honda to roll.
Police said both people inside the Honda were ejected from the vehicle as it continued to roll over. The passenger in that car died from his injuries.
That victim, a 60-year-old man, was not identified yet pending the notification of his family.
No arrests were made following the crash, and police are investigating the accident.
