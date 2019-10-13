  • Local man found dead more than a week after disappearing in Lower Burrell

    LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - The body of a local man who had disappeared more than a week ago has been found.

    Police said they found Clinton Weleski’s body off Merwin Road near Route 780 in Upper Burrell around 1 p.m. Sunday.

    Weleski, 37, had last been heard from on Oct. 3, according to police.

    The cause of death was not provided by investigators.

