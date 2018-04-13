  • Man killed in mobile home fire identified

    MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died feet away from his door after his mobile home caught fire in Mount Pleasant Township early Thursday.

    “We actually had a quick knockdown of the fire,” said assistant fire Chief Dave Trout of the Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Company.

    He said a water tanker was one of the first trucks on the McGinnis Road scene, but the quick response wasn't enough.

    “Trailers are tough,” he said. “They tend to be – they tend to go up fairly quickly.”

    Investigators said Jeffrey T. Brown, 59,  was found in the living room, just 5 feet from the door, and may have been trying to escape when he became overwhelmed by smoke and flames.

    “We don't know for sure, but that appears to be the case,” Trout said.

    Firefighters said there were no smoke detectors going off when they arrived.

    The state fire marshal is investigating.

     
     

