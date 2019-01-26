Man pleads guilty as part of case against 5 family members who operated drug ring

Five members of one family are facing prison time, including one who pleaded guilty Friday to dealing the drugs that killed two people.
Channel 11 was in court where Justin McBride pleaded guilty to serious drug charges. He’s accused of delivering heroin and fentanyl that killed two people.
The case stems from a drug ring that authorities say lasted from 2014-17 and involved five people all related by blood or marriage who used addresses in Hazelwood or Munhall to store or distribute drugs.
All five pleaded guilty to charges that include conspiracy, drug possession and delivery that resulted in death. Also charged are McBride’s wife Antoinette, twin brothers Greg and Brad Reed, and Richard Ruby.
the Reeds and McBrides were charged in October 2016 with delivering heroin and fentanyl that killed a user and again in January 2017 with delivery that killed another and hurt numerous others.
The McBrides were also charged with using a gun to further their drug operation.
Justin McBride’s sentencing is scheduled for July. Sentencing motions for the others are sealed, except for Ruby, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
