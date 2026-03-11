Former employee accused of faking her working hours at Westmoreland County accounting firm

A former employee at a Westmoreland County accounting firm is accused of faking her working hours.

Kelly Walt, of Hunker, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor theft by deception, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

The firm’s owner told detectives he believed a former employee was stealing money from his business, the DA’s office says.

He hired a private surveillance company to verify when the employee arrived and left work during pay periods in 2024.

Detectives found Walt allegedly reported more than 18 hours of overtime that she never worked, billing the firm for more than $900 in fake time.

Also, detectives claim Walt didn’t return a piece of company equipment until county detectives contacted her.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group