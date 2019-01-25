  • Woman dies after being found frozen, trapped under car in hospital parking lot

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A woman was found early Friday, bleeding from her head, frozen to the ground and trapped beneath a car at a hospital parking lot.

    Milwaukee County deputies found the woman around 3:43 a.m., pinned under the car, which had crashed into a wall of the parking structure, WISN reported.

    Paramedics said the woman, who has not been identified, was frozen and had a weak pulse, WISN reported. She was pronounced dead around 4:21 a.m., after she was thawed and removed and taken to the trauma center.

