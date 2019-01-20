Man pulled from Allegheny River dies at hospital

UPDATE 10 a.m. (1/20) - The man that was pulled from the Allegheny River died at the hospital around 3 p.m. on Saturday., police told Channel 11.
A male was pulled from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The man was pulled from the river near the Andy Warhol Bridge just before 2:30 p.m.
First responders performed CPR and took the man to a Pittsburgh hospital, officials said.
Further information was not immediately available.
