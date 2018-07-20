Man reaches into woman's purse to steal wallet while she sits in Shadyside restaurant

PITTSBURGH - Surveillance video shows a man brazenly reaching into a woman's purse while she sat with her back to him at a local restaurant.
"I feel completely violated," said Kaedy Knepshield. "The ease in which he did it and the fact that I looked into this man's eyes and nothing was there."
The damage he did to her bank account in a matter of minutes, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
She was enjoying a working lunch with friends when she noticed something was missing.
