Man sentenced in overdose death, ordered to pay for funeral

SOUTH PARK, Pa. - A South Park man has been sentenced for giving his friend drugs, causing a fatal overdose.
Jacob Palaski will serve five years probation and must spend every weekend in jail for the first year.
Related Headlines
According to court records, he gave his friend 10 stamps bags of fentanyl in July 2016. Investigators said his friend overdosed the next day.
TRENDING NOW:
- At least 10 injured when huge tree falls into middle school softball game
- Working meth lab found at apartment building, 1 arrested
- 8-year-old boy dies at soccer practice
- RAW VIDEO: Giant tree falls at Northgate baseball field
The judge admitted that the amounts of drugs wasn't much, but said that just one touch of fentanyl can kill.
Palaski was also ordered to pay for his friend's funeral costs.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}