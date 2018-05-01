  • Man sentenced in overdose death, ordered to pay for funeral

    Updated:

    SOUTH PARK, Pa. - A South Park man has been sentenced for giving his friend drugs, causing a fatal overdose.

    Jacob Palaski will serve five years probation and must spend every weekend in jail for the first year.

    According to court records, he gave his friend 10 stamps bags of fentanyl in July 2016.  Investigators said his friend overdosed the next day. 

    The judge admitted that the amounts of drugs wasn't much, but said that just one touch of fentanyl can kill.

    Palaski was also ordered to pay for his friend's funeral costs. 

     

