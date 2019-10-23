A man’s love for Sheetz in now set in ink.
The man got a tattoo of the Sheetz logo on his leg after soliciting 100 likes for a tweet about doing it.
If this gets 100 likes I’ll get @sheetz name tattooed on my leg. 😤— Schulte🇺🇸 (@Schulte__) October 20, 2019
His tweet went out Sunday afternoon and his goal of 100 likes was surpassed by hundreds … so, off to the tattoo parlor he went.
On Tuesday, the man tweeted pictures of his fresh Sheetz ink. He captioned them, “Branded for life. @sheetz, I ain’t no liar.”
the mad lad actually did it https://t.co/ts6AOHFj5C— Trick or Sheetz🍫 (@sheetz) October 22, 2019
