    A man’s love for Sheetz in now set in ink.

    The man got a tattoo of the Sheetz logo on his leg after soliciting 100 likes for a tweet about doing it.

    His tweet went out Sunday afternoon and his goal of 100 likes was surpassed by hundreds … so, off to the tattoo parlor he went.

    On Tuesday, the man tweeted pictures of his fresh Sheetz ink. He captioned them, “Branded for life. @sheetz, I ain’t no liar.”

