BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A Beaver County man is giving back to his community by trying to raise $500,000 to bring back the Beaver Falls wave pool.
Related Headlines
The pool has been shut down since 2002, but one man is working with community members to set up social media accounts to promote a fundraising campaign.
The man said he took the wrong path, ran the streets and wants young kids to have something to do that is positive and community oriented.
WPXI news reporter Amy Marcinkiewicz is getting an update on the campaign's progress and how you can help for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- National Doughnut Day 2018: Where to find deals and free doughnuts
- Teen diagnosed with life-threatening disease after working out too much
- Neighbor talks about shooting pit bull as it attacked girl
- VIDEO: Loose peacocks wreak havoc on Pennsylvania highway
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}