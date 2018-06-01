  • Man starts fundraising campaign to reopen Beaver Falls wave pool

    Updated:

    BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A Beaver County man is giving back to his community by trying to raise $500,000 to bring back the Beaver Falls wave pool. 

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Related Headlines

    The pool has been shut down since 2002, but one man is working with community members to set up social media accounts to promote a fundraising campaign. 

    The man said he took the wrong path, ran the streets and wants young kids to have something to do that is positive and community oriented.

    WPXI news reporter Amy Marcinkiewicz is getting an update on the campaign's progress and how you can help for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man starts fundraising campaign to reopen Beaver Falls wave pool

  • Headline Goes Here

    33 years later, terrifying memories of deadly tornado swarm remain

  • Headline Goes Here

    $20 million cancer center coming to Beaver Co.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report of 2 people struck by lightning is unfounded

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nearly 300 illegal gambling devices seized by state police