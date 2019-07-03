SOUTH HEIGHTS, Pa. - A standoff unfolded Wednesday morning in South Heights, Beaver County.
Authorities were called about 5:30 a.m. to the area of Route 51 and Crawford Street. Several police vehicles lined streets in the area.
Crawford Street and part of Route 51 were blocked off until the incident was resolved.
Authorities said officers went into the home and found a man, who was taken to a hospital.
Further information was not immediately available.
