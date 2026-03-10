Pittsburgh brothers charged after law enforcement seizes nearly $50K in narcotics from their home

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh brothers are in custody and facing multiple charges after a search of their home resulted in the seizure of nearly $50,000 in narcotics, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said.

Attorney General Dave Sunday says multiple local law enforcement agencies took part in the search of Rodney and Andre Howard’s home, located on Shetland Street in the City of Pittsburgh.

During that search, officials reportedly seized bricks of fentanyl, 1,200 fentanyl pills, 10.5 ounces of crack cocaine and other drugs, as well as two handguns and a shotgun.

AG's Pittsburgh Drug Bust (Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office)

“Our Region Five agents, along with partners, continue to take drugs and firearms off the streets in western Pennsylvania at rates that should offer encouragement to residents who want to live without fear of violence,” Attorney General Sunday said. “These brothers — convicted felons — were pushing poisons into neighborhoods and were willing to illegally carry firearms to protect their trade.”

The Howards face numerous charges for drug trafficking, drug possession and illegally possessing firearms.

The brothers are both being held in the Allegheny County Jail, Rodney on $50,000 cash bail and Andre on $10,000 cash bail. They’re both set to be in court on March 19.

In all, this is what Sunday says law enforcement seized from the Howards’ Shetland Street home:

A Ruger 57 handgun

A Lorcin .380 handgun

A FMJ Duckton .410 shotgun

1,200 fentanyl pills (approximate street value: $12,000)

15 bricks of fentanyl (street value: $3,000)

13 grams of raw fentanyl (street value: $2,600)

300 grams of crack cocaine (street value: $30,000)

16 grams Psilocybin mushrooms

450 grams of marijuana

$2,284 cash

©2026 Cox Media Group