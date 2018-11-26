Man tasered by police after driving through yards, fences during chase

WASHINGTON, Pa. - An attempted traffic stop for a burned out brake light led to a police chase and 31 criminal charges against a Washington County man.
Eric Carrell, of Houston, was taken into custody Sunday.
According to a criminal complaint, a state trooper tried to bull Carrell over on Baird Avenue in city of Washington, but Carrell kept driving.
During the pursuit, police said Carrell went through 12 stop signs and made 5 turns without using his turn signals.
He drove through several backyards and fences and into oncoming travel lanes, police said.
Carrell jumped out of the vehicle on Gordon Alley and tried to run.
A trooper had to use a taser on him four different times before taking him into custody.
According to investigators, Carrell smelled like marijuana, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his pupils were dilated. Troopers also found a small amount of marijuana in his pocket, the complaint said.
When troopers searched his criminal history, they found his had two previous guilty convictions for DUI, according to the complaint.
Carrell is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and several traffic violations.
