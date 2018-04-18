0 Man to stand trial for Planned Parenthood threat including Taylor Swift lyrics

A man who referenced Taylor Swift lyrics in a threat to kill doctors at Planned Parenthood in Pittsburgh will stand trial.

Joseph Jackson -- who was once accused of stalking Swift -- pleaded not guilty during a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Terroristic threats charges against him were held for court.

Pittsburgh police said Jackson, 33, threatened in a post on Facebook to carry out an attack at Planned Parenthood’s Liberty Avenue location.

During the preliminary hearing, a Pittsburgh police officer testified that Jackson was going after doctors who he claims allowed his girlfriend to get an abortion in 2010 against his wishes.

TRENDING NOW:

Jackson said he knew where the doctors lived and was going to shoot them with a stolen AR-15, according to authorities.

“I did my research and I found out what clinicians aborted my child and I know where they live. You killed the wrong man’s child,” the threatening post said.

A Planned Parenthood CEO said she was alerted to the threat, which prompted the facility to go on lockdown, by Jackson’s sister.

Jackson’s post included the words, “Look what you made me do” and “Are we out of the woods,” referencing lyrics to Swift’s songs.

In 2013, Jackson was arrested for allegedly trying to get backstage at Swift’s Pittsburgh concert.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.