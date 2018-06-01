Man took lavish vacations, bought expensive gifts on company's dime, police say

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. - An Indiana County man is accused of taking lavish vacations and buying expensive gifts by making his company pay for it.
Peter Grabaskas is accused of stealing from Phoenix Rehabilitation and Health Services, Inc. in Blairsville.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m., what we're learning about the alleged embezzlement.
David D. Watson, president and CEO, sent Channel 11 the following statement regarding the charges against the company's former executive:
PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services commits to providing our patients and referral sources with personalized health care services to meet their unique needs. We’ve built our culture around our 20 Fundamentals which outline the values and behaviors we live by as PHOENIX team members. We don’t comment specifically on past employees who violate one or more of our Fundamentals or on any legal matters related to past employees. We do however take pride in our culture, our team and the success stories we hear from our amazing patients. PHOENIX is committed to continually providing the best care possible as we grow as a company.
