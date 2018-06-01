  • Police: 3-year-old suffers ‘significant injuries'; man charged with attempted homicide

    Updated:

    STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is charged with attempted homicide after a 3-year-old boy suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured left arm, police said.

    Renee Wallace is talking to neighbors about what they heard, and is working to get more details from police on the alleged assault, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    A 911 call alerted authorities to the apparent assault, and detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department responded to a hospital to assist with the investigation, authorities said.

    In addition to the fractured arm, the boy suffered “significant injuries” to his arms, legs, chest, and groin, according to a news release. The assault happened Wednesday in Stowe Township.

    Jerrard Littlejohn was arrested Thursday evening by police in West Homestead. He is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children, intimidation of a witness and criminal solicitation to hinder apprehension.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 3-year-old suffers ‘significant injuries'; man charged with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for murder suspect considered armed, dangerous

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster helps hand out free glasses to kids

  • Headline Goes Here

    Science camp, community garden will keep Bethel Park students busy this summer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Three Rivers Arts Festival kicks off busy weekend in Pittsburgh