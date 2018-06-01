Police: 3-year-old suffers ‘significant injuries'; man charged with attempted homicide

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is charged with attempted homicide after a 3-year-old boy suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured left arm, police said.
A 911 call alerted authorities to the apparent assault, and detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department responded to a hospital to assist with the investigation, authorities said.
In addition to the fractured arm, the boy suffered “significant injuries” to his arms, legs, chest, and groin, according to a news release. The assault happened Wednesday in Stowe Township.
Jerrard Littlejohn was arrested Thursday evening by police in West Homestead. He is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children, intimidation of a witness and criminal solicitation to hinder apprehension.
